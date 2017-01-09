Wendy’s to laid off Kmart workers: We’re hiring

Wendy’s is encouraging Kmart employees who will lose their jobs when two Valley stores close to apply at the restaurant.
Kmart stores in Kingsburg and Coalinga will close at the end of March.
Wendy’s has full- and part-time jobs available. Wendy’s of Fresno, the local franchisee that owns area Wendy’s restaurants, is publicly encouraging Kmart employees to apply online at http://www.wendysfresno.com/. Applicants can also apply in person at the restaurants or fax a resume to (559) 435-7914.
In addition, a job fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Employment Connection Office, 4025 W. Noble Ave. in Visalia.
The job fair is hiring for positions at Wendy’s restaurants in Visalia, Tulare, Porterville, Hanford and Selma.
