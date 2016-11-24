Fresno blogger’s recipe gives new life to leftover turkey

Thanksgiving Day is all about eating and enjoying the company of family and friends. But at some point you have to start thinking about leftovers.
Fresno food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo says you don’t have to eat cold turkey sandwiches or microwaved turkey for two or three days. She has a recipe for freshly roasted or leftover turkey that is both healthy and creative. Dinuzzo calls it, “A Slice of Thanksgiving.” The recipe is a twist on pizza, using a sweet potato crust.
“It puts a deliciously creative spin on any ole boring re-heated turkey and mashed potato dish,” she writes on her blog. “When in doubt, p i z z a is the answer.”
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
A slice of Thanksgiving
By Gianna Dinuzzo
1 medium sweet potato, roughly chopped
2/3 cup rolled oats
1 egg
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
Toppings:
1 handful baby spinach
1/2 onion, sliced
1/4 cup cranberry sauce
3/4 cup cooked shredded turkey
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Add sweet potato and oats to a food processor and pulse. Next, add in the egg, baking powder and seasonings, then pulse again until a thick and well-combined mixture is formed.
Spread sweet potato mixture on a parchment-lined baking sheet forming a circular crust, making it about 1/4 inch thick.
Bake the sweet potato crust for about 25-30 minutes, checking on it occasionally. While it is in the oven, caramelize the sliced onions with a drizzle of olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high for about 7-8 minutes, then toss in spinach and heat until wilted.
Remove sweet potato crust from the oven, then carefully flip it onto a separate parchment paper to golden the other side.
Place back in the oven for another 5-8 minutes, or until both sides are firm and evenly golden.
For a saucier cranberry sauce, pulse it in the food processor or mash it up using a fork. Spread cranberry sauce over the crust, then add the shredded turkey, sautéed spinach and caramelized onions on top.
Slice into slices and enjoy.
Note: For a thicker crust or bigger pizza, make a second batch of the sweet potato crust and bake in the oven a bit longer. Feel free to be generous with the toppings too.
Comments