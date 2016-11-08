Free food, discounts for veterans Friday

There really is a free lunch if you’re a veteran.
Veterans Day is Friday and several restaurants are offering a free meal, ranging from Wienerschnitzel to locally owned REV’S in Clovis. Separately, a few other businesses are giving away free hair cuts and discounted go-cart rides and more.
But first, the food.
REV’S restaurant on Clovis Avenue is owned by Brian Velasquez – a Gulf War veteran and former Marine – and his wife Renee Velasquez. Her initials provided the inspiration for the restaurant’s name, which The Bee wrote about when the restaurant first opened.
As a thank you to veterans, they will have a special menu Friday with free lunches for veterans.
Reservations are highly recommended. The restaurant is at 401 Clovis Ave. Details: (559) 324-7387.
Texas Roadhouse on West Shaw Avenue in Fresno is offering a “Texas-size thank you” with a free lunch Friday. Active, former and retired veterans can choose from one of 10 entrees, including a 6-ounce sirloin steak with two sides.
The offer runs from 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and the restaurant is asking for proof of service that includes a military or VA card or discharge papers.
Black Angus Steakhouse is offering a free Angus beef top sirloin steak Friday with home-style mashed potatoes, broccoli with garlic butter and sweet molasses bread. Bring your military ID.
At Olive Garden restaurants, active-duty military and veterans can choose from a menu of six of the restaurant’s most popular dishes. The meals are served with unlimited soup, salad and garlic bread sticks.
Wiernerschnitzel is offering veterans a free chili dog, small french fry and a 20-ounce drink. Bring a military ID or wear a uniform.
Red Lobster is offering a free dessert or appetizer to veterans Thursday and Friday. Bring your military ID.
Options include sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella sticks, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, a warm chocolate chip lava cookie, New York cheesecake, key lime pie and more.
In the non-edible category are some Veterans Day discounts. They include $10 rides all day at the Clovis MB2 Raceway, the indoor go-kart racing business at Sierra Vista Mall. Bring a military ID.
Great Clips locations in the Valley are offering free hair cuts to veterans. Here’s how it works: Customers getting a hair cut Friday can get a free hair cut card to give to a veteran. Or, veterans who visit Great Clips Friday can get a free hair cut that day or get a card for a free hair cut that can be redeemed by Dec. 31.
JCPenney is giving veterans a 5 percent discount from Thursday through Sunday. It can be combined with other deals like coupons. Veterans must show military or VA identification.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
