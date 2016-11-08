Free food for Valley voters

Hang onto that “I voted sticker.” It’s the key to free food on Election Day.
There are strings attached, so read the fine print.
Chuck E. Cheese’s: Get a free personal pepperoni pizza with any other pizza purchase Tuesda. Use coupon code #5253 or let the person at the register know you voted.
Fresno-area taco trucks: Remember the Trump supporter’s “taco trucks on every corner” warning-turned-fantasy? Some local politicians are sponsoring free tacos at the #559 Rock the Vote Taco Tour. The taco trucks are at various locations in Fresno, Selma and Sanger.
7-Eleven: The convenience store is giving away a free cup of coffee, cappuccino, latte or hot chocolate to people who download its app. Look for the coupon in the “scan and save” section.
Firehouse Subs: The sandwich chain, which has one location at Blackstone and Nees avenues, is giving away a free medium drink for voters who show their stickers.
