How to spatchcock a turkey, it's easier than you think

Farm Fresh Bowls co-owner Kristen Vaz describes her family's Netherlands and agricultural roots and shows how she makes three fresh bowls: the Egg Scramble Breakfast Bowl, the Deconstructed Thai Spring Roll Bowl, and the Berry Acai Bowl at Fresno's Campus Pointe on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.
Matthew Holguin, owner of Fabe's Churros and Gelato, shows why it takes four people to make each of his popular milkshakes, including strawberry shortcake (made with real strawberries and angel food cake) and the Fresno PD Coffee (topped with a glazed doughnut). He expects to serve about 5,000 shakes during the run of the Big Fresno Fair.
Creamistry corporate trainer, Darren D'Assis describes the process of making fresh to order, handcrafted ice cream using liquid nitrogen to flash freeze ice cream to -321 degrees. Their grand opening is Saturday, August 20 from 12pm to 11pm. They will be giving out free ice cream from 3pm to 5pm.
Jamal Anabtawi talks about attributes of cold-brewed coffee at Collect Coffee Bar, which he co-owns with his wife, Sara Jarrar. The coffee, served from a beer tap, is infused with nitrogen, which gives it a smooth, rich texture with a foamy top.
Crowds pack the relocated Cosmopolitan at the corner of O and Ventura streets in downtown Fresno on Monday, July 18, 2016. Owner Gary Lanfranco shows off some of the old restaurant that made the move. Read why the restaurant moved at fblinks.com/cosmo