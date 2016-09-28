Boozy weekend has vodka, tequila, rum and wine tastings

Lots of people have gone to beer tastings, but what about a spirits tasting with 40 different kinds of vodka, whiskey, scotch, tequilas and rum?
The Standard Restaurant and Lounge is doing just that with its Fall Spirits Fest from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1.
People can sample spirits and learn about them from the people who make them.
Spirits from around the world will be available, including the rare Colonel E.H. Taylor whiskey or The Botanist gin made from botanicals like berries, barks, seeds and peels.
The festival includes suggestions for pairing spirits with food and will offer free appetizers for the first two hours of the event.
Cigars LTD will offer cigars – for both cigar aficionados and newbies – to pair the spirits.
Tickets cost $64 and are available at standardfresno.com/fallfest. VIP tickets are $95 and include admission an hour earlier to the event, at 3 p.m. and private tastings of premium spirits.
The Standard is at 9455 N. Fort Washington Road in the RiverView Shopping Center.
Details: (559) 434-3638.
Fresno State wine
If wine is more your speed, Fresno State will show off some new vintages of its popular wine this weekend at its Flavor of Fall wine tasting.
The public can sample four newly released wines from 1-3:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Department of Viticulture and Enology, 2360 E. Barstow Ave.
The wines include the 2015 Classic Chardonnay, 2015 Pinot Noir, 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon and 2012 Saviez Syrah. Also available: The 2013 Sauvignon Blanc introduced in August, the award-winning 2013 Merlot and other fall French varietals.
Petrucci’s Crush, a limited edition red wine blend named in honor of department founder Dr. Vincent E. Petrucci, will also be available for tasting. The wine was created by university winemaker Matt Brain and Fresno State students and will be released later this year.
Tickets are available at the event and cost $15 for the public and $10 for wine club members, Fresno State faculty staff and students over age 21. Free parking is available in nearby Lot P20 on Barstow and Jackson avenues.
Clovis Wine Walk
The Old Town Clovis Wine Walk is from 5-8:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1.
This twice-a-year event lets people taste wine and food from various wineries and local restaurants.
The wine tasting is inside Old Town stores and bottles and cases of wine to take home are available for purchase at the wine shop set up at corner of Fifth Street and Pollasky Avenue.
Tickets cost $35, $45 on the day of the event. They can be purchased online or at Fifth Street Antiques, Hearts Delight or Bear Creek Gifts.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
