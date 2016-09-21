Armenian food abounds at festival

2:19 'Chopped Junior' contestant shares some of her secrets Pause

1:47 Poke served up a variety of ways

1:44 Liquid nitrogen ice cream shop 'Creamistry' opens in Clovis

0:48 A look inside Valparaiso Cafe and Roastery at Bitwise Industries

0:57 What makes Stumptown cold-brew coffee so tempting

1:31 Grizzly City Pizza & Pub opens next to Chukchansi Park

1:20 Simple cantaloupe recipes by Christina Patricio

2:05 Cosmopolitan reopens at new downtown Fresno location

1:05 A prison-themed winery? Only in the Valley

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'