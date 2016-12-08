PI Rick Cahill is in hot water in third Coyle series offering

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 most requested books
▪ “The Wrong Side of Goodbye” by Michael Connelly.
▪ “Night School: A Jack Reacher Novel” by Lee Child.
▪ “The Whistler: A Novel” by John Grisham.
▪ “Turbo Twenty Three” by Janet Evanovich.
▪ “No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci.
New arrivals
▪ “Dark Fissures: A Rick Cahill Novel” by Matt Coyle. Private investigator Rick Cahill is being framed for the murder of a missing person and, to make matters worse, the bank is about to foreclose on his house. To stave off the bank, Cahill takes a paying case, but this only draws more negative attention from the La Jolla Police Department, and soon he finds himself dodging not only the police chief and the FBI, but also some highly unsavory characters who will stop at nothing to ensure the truth stays under wraps.
▪ “A Portrait of Emily Price” by Katherine Reay. On a whim, art-restorer Emily Price marries a charismatic chef and follows him to his hometown in Italy. Upon arriving, she manages to singlehandedly alienate her groom’s tightly-knit family and she finds a few new broken things to fix, including an intriguing church mural and some longstanding family feuds. Ultimately, the tensions that surround her spur a creative awakening, and Emily’s life and art begin to blossom in unexpected ways.
▪ “Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations” by Thomas L. Friedman. In this new release, Friedman offers compelling analyses of the ways in which rapid technology, market and climate changes are reshaping our world, and not necessarily for the better. He argues that we can resist these accelerations and improve quality of life for ourselves and our communities.
Best sellers
▪ “Cross the Line” by James Patterson. When a wave of violent crime hits Washington, D.C., claiming the life of the District Chief of Detectives, Alex Cross and his wife, Bree, team up to catch the killer(s). Their investigation suggests that people who might actually have broken the law are being targeted, but how does the Chief of Detectives fit into this pattern?
▪ “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown. In this well-researched work, Brown tells the multi-stranded story of the United States’ 1936 Olympic rowing team and how these nine young Americans edged to victory against all odds. Equal parts human interest piece and historical reenactment, this book places the readers “in the boat” with the rowers, giving them a share in the team’s triumphs.
▪ “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks. In Sparks’ latest novel, an advertising executive’s seemingly perfect life implodes, when he loses his business and his wife deserts him, leaving him a single parent, all in a matter of months. Picking up the pieces of his life, he finds the courage to take a chance on a new love.
Library events
▪ Annual winter craft: During the month of December, you can stop by your local branch and create a keepsake holiday ornament. Plastic, fillable ornaments and all other materials are provided by the library, but please call the branch to pre-register to ensure supplies are still available. See http://www.fresnolibrary.orgfor details.
▪ Veterans’ Resource Center: On Monday and Tuesday, former service members and their families can stop by the Central Library from 1 to 3 p.m. to learn about benefits, services and resources available to veterans. During this time, those who need further eligibility information or guidance can schedule a one-on-one consultation with a trained volunteer.
▪ Friends of the Library fall movies: Join the Friends of the Fresno County Public Library at Betty Rodriguez Regional Library on Saturday for classic children’s Christmas movies at 12:30 and 2 p.m. Details: 559-600-9245
