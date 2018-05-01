This popular Pismo Beach car show is moving to a new weekend

A popular Pismo Beach car show is moving to a new weekend in 2018.
Traditionally held Father's Day weekend, the Classic at Pismo Beach California will now take place June 1 through 3 in downtown Pismo Beach.
Now in its 23rd year, the three-day event features a sunset cruise and more than 900 vintage vehicles on display. Other highlights at the Classic, expected to attract more than 175,000 classic car fans, include a beachside beer garden, a charity auction and 120-plus automotive vendors and exhibitors.
Just Cruzin' Productions, which organizes the free car show, didn't give a reason on its website for the date change.
For more information about the Classic at Pismo Beach California, visit theclassicatpismobeach.com.
