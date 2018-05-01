Thousands attend the 3-day event in downtown Pismo Beach, enjoying much cooler weather than inland towns during Father's Day weekend 2017. Laura Dickinson The Tribune
Living

This popular Pismo Beach car show is moving to a new weekend

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

May 01, 2018 02:55 PM

A popular Pismo Beach car show is moving to a new weekend in 2018.

Traditionally held Father's Day weekend, the Classic at Pismo Beach California will now take place June 1 through 3 in downtown Pismo Beach.

Now in its 23rd year, the three-day event features a sunset cruise and more than 900 vintage vehicles on display. Other highlights at the Classic, expected to attract more than 175,000 classic car fans, include a beachside beer garden, a charity auction and 120-plus automotive vendors and exhibitors.

Just Cruzin' Productions, which organizes the free car show, didn't give a reason on its website for the date change.

For more information about the Classic at Pismo Beach California, visit theclassicatpismobeach.com.

