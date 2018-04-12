Does Facebook know you better than you do?

What makes you tick, who you know, where you go, even where you might end up. The information you share in your profile is a snippet of what Facebook and its partners really know about you. Kevin Roose, a technology columnist for The Times, explains.
This Glacier National Park black bear living in a tree's hollow takes a drink from a spring snow that accumulated around its front door. And wouldn't you after a long winter's nap? The park has a webcam pointed at the bear's home.
More than 20,000 people from across the state and country gathered in Livingston for the Hola Mohalla Sikh Festival on Sunday March 25, 2018. Festival goers celebrated Sikhism, the world's fifth-largest religion, which promotes compassion and unity.
Stacey Gonzales, whose daughter Janessa Ramirez, 9, was killed in the crossfire of a gang shooting in 2015, speaks on how she can forgive her daughter's killer, Brian Cook, who was sentenced for the crime last week.
Catholic ritual, pageantry and prayer ushered in a new era for the Diocese of Stockton on Thursday as Central Valley native Myron Cotta was installed as its new bishop during a ceremony at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church.
If you’re tempted to buy a tyrannosaurus rex costume after seeing so many viral videos, then you might want to high-tail it to the computer. The costumes are pretty affordable and it turns out the possibilities for use after Halloween are endless.