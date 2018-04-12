Does Facebook know you better than you do?

What makes you tick, who you know, where you go, even where you might end up. The information you share in your profile is a snippet of what Facebook and its partners really know about you. Kevin Roose, a technology columnist for The Times, explains.
New York Times Pierre Taylor
What To Do After a Data Breach

Business

What To Do After a Data Breach

Did you get a notice that says your personal information was exposed in a data breach? Visit IdentityTheft.gov/databreach to learn what you can do to protect your identity.

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

Living

How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

If you’re tempted to buy a tyrannosaurus rex costume after seeing so many viral videos, then you might want to high-tail it to the computer. The costumes are pretty affordable and it turns out the possibilities for use after Halloween are endless.