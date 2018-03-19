Living

If walking to the edge of the Grand Canyon isn't enough, try zip-lining over it

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

March 19, 2018 03:24 PM

It's quite possibly the perfect gift for the daredevil in your life.

A Grand Canyon resort is offering adventurous travelers the chance to ride a zip line at speeds up to 50 mph "nearly 1,000 feet above the floor of a spectacular side canyon."

Hualapai Ranch, part of the Grand Canyon West resort, previously made headlines after opening the Grand Canyon Skyway, a glass walkway that allows you to test your vertigo to the limit by standing over the expanse with nothing but glass beneath your feet.

The latest attraction, consisting of lines measuring 1,100 feet and 2,100 feet in length, opened in early January.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A rare weather phenomenon caused by warm and cold masses created a total cloud inversion that filled the entire Grand Canyon with clouds. It was captured on time-lapse video. Grand Canyon National Parks Service

  Comments  