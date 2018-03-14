How to have a dino-mite time in your T. rex costume

If you’re tempted to buy a tyrannosaurus rex costume after seeing so many viral videos, then you might want to high-tail it to the computer. The costumes are pretty affordable and it turns out the possibilities for use after Halloween are endless.
Meta Viers
Frostbite can occur on exposed body parts in extreme cold. The colder the temperatures or the stronger the wind, the faster frostbite will occur, according to the National Weather Service.