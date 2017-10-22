Fresno County Library has wide variety of new arrivals, best sellers

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
New Arrivals
▪ “It Devours!” by Joseph Fink. Whole buildings are disappearing into giant sinkholes, and two scientists are trying to find out the cause. Their investigation turns them away from geology and toward a religious cult stationed in the middle of a nearby desert.
▪ “Alchemy of Herbs: Transform Everyday Ingredients into Foods & Remedies That Heal,” by Rosalee de la Forêt. The author takes a close look at 29 herbs and shows how they can be used as facial creams, broths, desserts, drinks and much more.
▪ “Christmas with My Cowboy,” by Diana Palmer, Lindsay McKenna and Margaret Way. Ranches, cattle and wide-open spaces are among the common themes in this collection of Christmastime romances.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Don’t Let Go,” by Harlan Coben.
▪ “Sleeping Beauties: A Novel,” by Stephen and Owen King.
▪ “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine who Outwitted America’s Enemies,” by Jason Fagone.
▪ “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye,” by David Lagercrantz.
Best Sellers
▪ “Origin: A Novel,” by Dan Brown. Professor Robert Langdon is present for an announcement that will “change the face of science forever.” When it all goes wrong, he flees to find out the real meanings behind the startling revelation.
▪ “We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy,” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. A new collection of essays from the author of “Between the World and Me,” reviewing the jumbled state of race relations in the Obama presidency’s wake.
▪ “Sleeping Beauties: A Novel,” by Stephen and Owen King. Women across the world have fallen victim to a strange sickness that builds cocoons around them – and the men aren’t adapting well to this mystery and its frequently fatal consequences.
Events
▪ Trivia Nights – Throwback Trivia: Think you know pop culture? Come show off your knowledge of the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. Prizes will be awarded. 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Author Talk – “Chasing the Harvest”: Hear Gabriel Thompson discusses his book about the million or so Californians who toil in its fields and put food on tables around the world…and listen to several of the people whose stories are featured in it. 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Fowler Branch Library. Details: 559-600-9281.
▪ A Bootastic Celebration: Face painting, children’s craft and a scavenger hunt. Costumes are encouraged. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
