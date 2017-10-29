Latest by Valley authors | Clovis man’s autobiography, Fresno woman’s posthumous essays

Soul Full of Heart
Author: Claude Ball, Clovis
Description: The 36-year-old Ball grew up on Eight Mile Road in Detroit poor, sexually molested by a relative and placed in foster care. But he joined the U.S. Navy, accepted Christ, married (with three daughters) and began helping others. Now he’s written an autobiography that’s available in both the “Rated Raw” and “PG-13” versions. (Amazon)
Ball says he has book signings scheduled including Sunday at Holy Family Church in Kingsburg, where he’ll speak to confirmation students first. He’s tentatively scheduled to appear at Kuppa Joy the next two Saturdays, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 and a book signing at Papagni Winery during the Madera Wine Trail Nov. 11-12.
206 pages, $14.99 fblinks.com/ball
A Chinese American Childhood and more stories
Author: Margie Wong Moradian, Fresno
Description: Margie Wong Moradian, a former Fresno schoolteacher, died in March at age 67. She was born to immigrants in San Francisco and moved to Fresno at age 11. According to her family, her book of essays is centered around family and growing up in Fresno, love, writing, teaching and facing adversity with grace and courage. A portion of book sales is earmarked for a Fresno State scholarship fund honoring Mrs. Moradian and her husband, Tom.
218 pages, $14.88 fblinks.com/margie, also available at Petunia’s Place
