Latest from Valley authors, journey from Madera to America and McPike’s ‘Prophet’

A Season for All Things
Author: Larry Parmeter, Fresno
Description: A middle-aged man whose wife has died from cancer sets out from his Madera home on a cross-country trip to regain his spirit for life. Along the way he learns of long-hidden family secrets, the value of friendship and love, and what it takes to become whole again. A story of loss, struggle, and redemption, set against the background of historic and modern-day America. (author)
160 pages, $14.95, fblinks.com/parmeter
The Lost Prophet
Author: James McPike, Fresno
Description: McPike’s third book is a sequel to “Realm of the Unknown.” After one of the Holy Land’s most sacred monuments is destroyed, it seems the enemy’s primary objective is to abolish the remains of biblical prophets and wipe out their very existence from history. With all-out war on the brink in the Middle East, Vince Ramsey must stop the person responsible before he strikes again. Winner in religion fiction category in the fourth annual Beverly Hills Book Awards competition.
Ind’tale Magazine writes, “The adventurous nature of the hero and the impressive amount of research woven through the narrative was truly inspired. This title is a thrill ride one will enjoy taking!”
McPike says his next book, “The Emerald Cave,” is due out July 1, 2018.
340 pages, $12.99 fblinks.com/mcpike
Share your news
Are you a recently published author who currently lives in the central San Joaquin Valley? Submit a synopsis of your book and a jpeg of the bookjacket by email to features@fresnobee.com (put “Valley author” in the subject field).
