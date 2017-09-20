Has the unicorn trend gone too far? You can now find everything from themed Froot Loops to hoodies

Ok unicorn fanatics, did you see the hooded unicorn blanket that comes complete with attached mittens? Cosmopolitan posted it on their Facebook page and people freaked out. The post was shared more than 37,000 times.
Too bad that the blanket, sold by Primark, will probably sell out soon.
@Primark is this still a thing you're selling? https://t.co/ckLkqrxKxT Where/when can I buy it?! Checked 3 stores today:( #primark #unicorns— Kathleen Howlett (@KatORiordan) September 20, 2017
But don’t despair. There are plenty more unicorn things out there. Google “unicorn products” and you will come up with more than 3 million hits. On Instagram, the hashtag #unicorn comes up with more than 6 million hits.
So if you want to add to your collection or get into the unicorn phenomena, here is a quick rundown of some of the coolest stuff out there. Truth is, you could probably find something unicorn related to live out nearly every part of your day, not kidding. There are unicorn bed sheets, pajamas, socks, T-shirts and slippers.
The recently opened Paper Source in Fig Garden Village has large sheets of wrapping paper with unicorns, a unicorn rescue kit and magic unicorn poop. All right, it’s just glittery putty, but you get the idea.
Or, check out the enamel pin sold at Scraps at 2019 Tuolemne Street.
Would you eat unicorn Froot Loops? Well, its a real thing. Kelloggs recently introduced the fruity colored cereal in England and Germany. The cereal comes in a limited edition Unicorn Froot Loops box. Stay tuned unicorn fans, the cereal may be headed across the pond to the U.S.
And you probably can’t call yourself a true unicorn fan, if you don’t have a unicorn floaty in your pool. At the recent Central California Women’s Conference in Fresno, one of the exhibitors was giving one away.
If putting on a T-shirt isn’t enough unicorn for you, click on You Tube for a whole bunch of unicorn makeup tutorials.
Why are we so obsessed with unicorns?
Experts say the reasons are pretty simple. We’ve loved this mythical creature for generations and with the rise of social media, it became a cool thing to post for the public and celebrities. Blame the unicorn emoji!
