See the invention that’s helping dog owners clean up around the world: the ‘piqapoo’

Tired of picking up your dog’s poop, but don’t want to be that jerk who leaves your pet’s mess all over the place?
There’s a fairly new invention that’s growing in popularity and reducing a dog owner’s dirty work.
The “Piqapoo” is a hands-free device that eliminates the hassle of a pet owner busting out a plastic bag and bending down to clean up after their dog.
A soft clip magnetically wraps around a dog’s tail with a bag attached.
Then when “Little Sparky” takes a big dumpy dump, the fecal matter is caught in the bag. An owner is left to simply detach the Piqapoo, then toss the bag in the trash.
The inventors say it’ll work on both solid and liquid excrement from the dog.
The Piqapoo is revolutionary! https://t.co/doGHhxsvL6— Digital Doggy (@TheDigitalDoggy) June 22, 2017
It costs $29 and comes with 60 collection bags.
Development of the Piqapoo started in 2008, with a patent received in 2013, according to Digitaltrends.com.
Of course, there have been other inventions designed to ease this burden for dog owners.
But some of those rivals seem a bit more complicated than the Piqapoo.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
