Ronald Genini has had a lifelong love for California history. In this undated file photo, he displays a plaque in downtown Fresno dedicated to the Industrial Workers of the World and their fight for the right to organize unskilled labor. Genini helped place the plaque.
Living

New from Valley authors, time spent in Panama and California history

Fresno Bee Staff

September 17, 2017 3:47 AM

Peace Corps Epiphanies: Panama

Author: Anson K. Lihosit, Madera

Description: Peace Corps volunteer Anson K. Lihosit opened his sports bag on the fringes of a Panamanian Este softball field and told the locals, “I want to play.” And he does – for two years (2015-2017). He describes his adventures playing, teaching and most importantly, adapting as a stranger in a strange land. Reviews include “A wry sense of humor … almost poetic” by Will Lutwick, author of Dodging Machetes. (Amazon)

132 pages, $13.95, fblinks.com/lihosit

California: On the Edge of American History

Author: Ronald Genini, Fresno

Description: A stunning survey of a state many people call home, yet few truly understand. Based on masterly historical research, this is a book that immerses you in the full evolution of one of the country’s most electrifying places. (CreateSpace)

626 pages, $21.95, fblinks.com/genini

Share your news

Are you a recently published author who currently lives in the central San Joaquin Valley? Submit a synopsis of your book and a jpeg of the bookjacket by email to features@fresnobee.com (put “Valley author” in the subject field).

