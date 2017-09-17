New from Valley authors, time spent in Panama and California history

Peace Corps Epiphanies: Panama
Author: Anson K. Lihosit, Madera
Description: Peace Corps volunteer Anson K. Lihosit opened his sports bag on the fringes of a Panamanian Este softball field and told the locals, “I want to play.” And he does – for two years (2015-2017). He describes his adventures playing, teaching and most importantly, adapting as a stranger in a strange land. Reviews include “A wry sense of humor … almost poetic” by Will Lutwick, author of Dodging Machetes. (Amazon)
132 pages, $13.95, fblinks.com/lihosit
California: On the Edge of American History
Author: Ronald Genini, Fresno
Description: A stunning survey of a state many people call home, yet few truly understand. Based on masterly historical research, this is a book that immerses you in the full evolution of one of the country’s most electrifying places. (CreateSpace)
626 pages, $21.95, fblinks.com/genini
Share your news
Are you a recently published author who currently lives in the central San Joaquin Valley? Submit a synopsis of your book and a jpeg of the bookjacket by email to features@fresnobee.com (put “Valley author” in the subject field).
