ABC30’s Graciela Moreno shows off the latest social media craze: #watermelondress

Haven’t heard of the watermelon dress yet? Oh, you will.
It’s the latest wacky trend all over social media, #watermelondress. And its much better than the romper for guys. It works like this: people cut pieces of watermelon in the shape of a dress and hold it in front of someone to make it look like they are wearing it.
can't believe i saw an actual RompHim™ yesterday #watermelondress pic.twitter.com/i8JUktLysU— madi prieto ∃̶ (@madi_prieto) July 5, 2017
Now trending all over Instagram and Twitter... the #watermelondress. Stepping into the weekend feeling good cuz I don't need anyone to zip up my dress Tag #zipmydress in your watermelon for a chance to be featured! : @iamtheknees . . . . . . #zipmydress #womeninbusiness #travelgram #girlboss #fashionaccessories #fashionblogger #womenownedbusiness #love #abmlifeiscolorful #pursuepretty #photooftheday #boutiques #entrepreneur #instafashion #fashionblog #fashionista #instadaily #womenstyle #instalike #follow4follow #bridesmaidgifts #flashesofdelight #girlsweekend #weekendfun #ootd #zipperpuller #fun #watermelon #dress
The fruity trend has even garnered local news anchor Graciela Moreno some national attention.
Moreno, who works for ABC30, carved a watermelon dress with puffy sleeves that she posted on her Twitter page, July 4. And it didn’t take long to get noticed.
Just chillin in my new, puffy-sleeves #watermelondress ☺️ Happy 4th! pic.twitter.com/4yFGuGk4fB— Graciela Moreno (@GracielaABC) July 4, 2017
Cosmopolitan Magazine reposted her image on their Twitter page, boosting Moreno’s original post. As of Friday morning, Moreno’s watermelon dress had snagged more than 4,400 likes and at least 1,400 retweets.
The Most Hilarious #WatermelonDress Tweets, Because People Are Officially Obsessed https://t.co/HGY9C7B9i1 pic.twitter.com/yCpC4eXP6M— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) July 7, 2017
Watermelon dresses are all over Instagram, Twitter, Buzzfeed and the Huffington Post. And it isn’t just women who are creating watermelon dresses. Some guys. Ok, just a few guys have posted watermelon shorts, shirts and dresses.
Not sure what this means for San Joaquin Valley watermelon growers. But if watermelon prices spike, you know who to blame.
Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob
Comments