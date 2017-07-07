ABC30 anchor Graciela Moreno posted her version of the watermelon dress on Twitter.
ABC30 anchor Graciela Moreno posted her version of the watermelon dress on Twitter. Screenshot of Twitter
ABC30 anchor Graciela Moreno posted her version of the watermelon dress on Twitter. Screenshot of Twitter

Living

July 07, 2017 12:11 PM

ABC30’s Graciela Moreno shows off the latest social media craze: #watermelondress

By Robert Rodriguez

brodriguez@fresnobee.com

Haven’t heard of the watermelon dress yet? Oh, you will.

It’s the latest wacky trend all over social media, #watermelondress. And its much better than the romper for guys. It works like this: people cut pieces of watermelon in the shape of a dress and hold it in front of someone to make it look like they are wearing it.

The fruity trend has even garnered local news anchor Graciela Moreno some national attention.

Moreno, who works for ABC30, carved a watermelon dress with puffy sleeves that she posted on her Twitter page, July 4. And it didn’t take long to get noticed.

Cosmopolitan Magazine reposted her image on their Twitter page, boosting Moreno’s original post. As of Friday morning, Moreno’s watermelon dress had snagged more than 4,400 likes and at least 1,400 retweets.

Watermelon dresses are all over Instagram, Twitter, Buzzfeed and the Huffington Post. And it isn’t just women who are creating watermelon dresses. Some guys. Ok, just a few guys have posted watermelon shorts, shirts and dresses.

 

Lunch time dress up party! #watermelondress #watermelonpants

A post shared by Robert Trail (@rockhound2k2) on

Not sure what this means for San Joaquin Valley watermelon growers. But if watermelon prices spike, you know who to blame.

Robert Rodriguez: 559-441-6327, @FresnoBeeBob

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno 1:35

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno
Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis 1:45

Independence Day fireworks light up the sky over Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis

View More Video