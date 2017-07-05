Luke from ‘Gilmore Girls’ and fellow guitarist coming to Fresno

“Gilmore Girls” fans: Scott Patterson, the actor who played Luke, is coming to a north Fresno coffee shop to give a pair of acoustic guitar performances.
“Gilmore Girls” fans are loyal, passionate and will probably be so excited about this news that they’ll buy up all the tickets before the July 17 concerts.
We base that on the hundreds of fans who showed up at Yellow Mug Coffee in October when the shop transformed into the fictional Luke’s Diner from the show. The shop gave away free coffee that day – but there was no actual Luke.
You know Gilmore Girls. They love their sweets and they love their pie.
Now Luke – Patterson, obviously – will be at Yellow Mug playing two concerts. Coffee shop manager Jamie Tarlton said it was the October turnout that led Patterson’s agent to contact Yellow Mug, which opened last summer at Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.
“The line was all the way down to Campagnia the entire day. It was crazy,” she said. “They contacted us because we did that. They only wanted to support local coffee shops.”
The hugely popular show ran for seven seasons, plus a four-episode reboot on Netflix last year. It ended with one of the main characters, Lorelai Gilmore, marrying Luke.
Yellow Mug will close at 1 p.m. on July 17 to prepare.
The first concert is at 2 p.m., with a meet-and-greet event with Patterson after at 3:30 p.m. The second concert is at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet at 7:30 p.m.
Concert tickets cost $20. The meet-and-greet event costs $50, so you’ll have to spend $70 if you want to go to both. Tickets are at www.smithradioband.com.
Since Yellow Mug is in a small space, they’re selling only 50 tickets for each show, and 100 tickets for each meet-and-greet.
Every ticket purchased to the show or a meet-and-greet session enters a raffle to win coffee with Patterson.
It was initially reported that Patterson’s band Smithradio was going to perform, too. But a representative for Patterson said Thursday that the performances will be acoustic, and Patterson will have one other guitarist accompanying him.
Yellow Mug will sell pie and other treats that day.
“We’re going to have a drink called the Lorelai and have it offered with pie, as well. You know, ‘Gilmore Girls,’ ” Tarlton said, “they love their sweets and they love their pie.”
Tarlton says Patterson is nothing like the somewhat grumpy character Luke: “That’s the total opposite of how he is. He’s a really cool guy. Everyone who has met him, they’re like, ‘Oh, he’s super awesome and he’s a really down-to-earth guy.’ ”
