Could you take in Macy, Trudy, Josie or Guilia?

Four central San Joaquin Valley agencies are highlighting pets for adoption this weekend: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; and Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org; and Animal Compassion Team: 559-299-6364. Check back every week for more furry friends.
Josie will make someone a lovable little companion. She is just as sweet as she can be! A good fence is a must because she is smart enough to figure out how to climb chain link. She is available through Animal Compassion Team, 2789 S. Orange Ave. Fresno. Call 559-299-6364 or go to www.animalcompassionteam. com.
Guilia is an adult Bully mix female looking for her happily-ever-after. Can you grant her wish? She is available for free through Fresno Human Animal Services, 760 W. Nielsen Ave. in Fresno. To view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org.
Darling Trudy’s future changed when she was seen being thrown out of a car near Parlier. She is available through the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone in Fresno, open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily (6 p.m. Wednesdays). Call 559-222-0228 for more information.
Comments