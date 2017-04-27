Living

April 27, 2017 12:30 PM

Could you take in Macy, Trudy, Josie or Guilia?

The Fresno Bee

Four central San Joaquin Valley agencies are highlighting pets for adoption this weekend: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; and Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org; and Animal Compassion Team: 559-299-6364. Check back every week for more furry friends.

