Living

April 20, 2017

Could you provide a home for Gardenia, Bear or Nick?

The Fresno Bee

Three central San Joaquin Valley agencies are highlighting pets for adoption this weekend: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; and Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org. Check back every week for more furry friends.

