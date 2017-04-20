Could you provide a home for Gardenia, Bear or Nick?

Three central San Joaquin Valley agencies are highlighting pets for adoption this weekend: the CCSPCA 559-233-7722 ext. 119; Cat House on the Kings: 559-222-0228; and Fresno Humane Animal Services: www.fresnohumane.org. Check back every week for more furry friends.
For many years sweet 12 year old Gardenia was the beloved pet of an elderly couple. But sadly the husband passed away, and it was decided that his widow would have to move to live with relatives outside the country. She is available from the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center at Petco, 4144 N. Blackstone Ave., open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Call 559-222-0228.
Bear is a friendly, outgoing guy approximately 3-5 years old, available for free thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at Fresno Humane Animal Sanctuary. Fresno Humane is located South of the Chaffee Zoo at 760 W. Nielsen Ave., Fresno. All adoptions are pending approval after a “get to know you” survey. #webelieveinshelterdogs.
