Veterans, get help finding a post-military career

Veterans can seek help finding a job
Veterans Sales Training and Recruiting Service Center recruits and trains unemployed veterans and helps them find jobs at corporate sales organizations.
Details: 559-273-1264, www.veteranssalestraining.net, veteranstraining@gmail.com.
Shred it
Central Valley Community Bank will conduct free document shredding 9 a.m. to noon April 19 at its Fig Garden location, 5180 N. Palm Ave. Shredding services are limited to four banker boxes per person or business.
Details: 559-221-2760, www.cvcb.com/2017-shredding-campaign.
Rotary to host Salsa y Vino
The Visalia Latino Rotary hosts the fifth annual Salsa y Vino 7 p.m. to midnight April 21 at Wyndham Visalia Hotel, 9000 W. Airport Drive in Visalia. The evening includes dinner and night of salsa dancing. Lessons will be available. Tickets cost $40.
Details: 559-239-7636, 559-310-6892.
Democrats plan annual fundraiser
The Fresno County Democratic Party will hold the seventh annual fundraiser 5:30 to 8 p.m. April 21 at Fresno Golden Palace, 2625 W. Vassar Ave. Tickets cost $85 or $75 in advance.
Details: 559-495-0606, fresnocountydemocrats@yahoo.com, www.facebook.com/events/1248202308596938.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet April 24
The Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a meeting at 11 a.m. April 24 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. The speaker is Mai Der Vang, author of “Afterland.” The luncheon costs $20 or $25 after April 19 and the cost for just the program is $5.
Details: 559-275-1112.
SPCA hosting Flapjacks for Fidos
Central California SPCA will host Flapjacks for Fidos and Felines 8 to 10 a.m. April 29 at Applebee’s, 3604 W. Shaw Ave. Breakfast tickets cost $10 and will support the Snip N Chip program.
Details: 559-233-4782, flapjacks@ccspca.com.
Valley Teen Ranch marks 30th
Valley Teen Ranch will celebrate its 30th anniversary celebration at 5:30 p.m. May 12 at Wolf Lakes Park, 11646 E. Ashlan Ave. in Sanger. The organization has worked with more than 2,100 children and youth. The event includes dinner, wine bar and boat rides. Tickets cost $75.
Details: valleyteenranch.org/events-calendar/30th-anniversary-celebration, connie.clendenan@valleyteenranch.org.
Tachi Palace raises $20,000 for school
Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino hosted its monthly community breakfast March 31 to benefit Mary Immaculate Queen School in Lemoore. Community members raised $9,483 and general manager Willie Barrios not only doubled the donation but rounded it up to $20,000. The next community breakfast is April 28 and will benefit Relay for Life.
