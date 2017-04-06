Calling all artists for help on Mariposa Plaza

City seeks input on art in Mariposa Plaza
The Steering Committee for the City of Fresno Mariposa Project is seeking artists or a design team to create and install interactive public art in the Mariposa Plaza. Architects, landscape architects, engineers and lighting designers are encouraged to apply. The deadline to apply is 3 p.m. May 1.
Details: fresnoartscouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/RFP-Art-Services.pdf.
Republican women to meet April 27
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at noon April 27 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Tony Gurule, host of “Truth Matters, Colliding Worldviews, and Islam in the News,” will speak on “Unveiling the Facts of Sharia (Islamic Law).” The luncheon costs $20 and reservations must be received on or before April 20.
Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml.
April 15 is Transgender Day of Visibility
Trans-E-Motion hosts Transgender Day of Visibility noon to 4 p.m. April 15 at Alliant International University, 5130 E. Clinton Way. The event will include art, poetry, spoken word, music, a resource fair, food vendors and more.
Details: 559-464-5806.
Veterans can seek help finding a job
Veterans Sales Training and Recruiting Service Center recruits and trains unemployed veterans and helps them find jobs at corporate sales organizations.
Details: 559-273-1264, www.veteranssalestraining.net, veteranstraining@gmail.com
