April 05, 2017 5:32 PM

Check out a book for National Poetry Month

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.

Top 5 Most Requested Books

▪ “The Black Book,” by James Patterson and David Ellis.

▪ “The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story,” by Diane Ackerman.

▪ “Old School: Life in the Sane Lane,” by Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein.

▪ “Man Overboard: An Ali Reynolds Novel,” by J.A. Jance.

▪ “16th Seduction,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro.

New Arrivals

▪ “Revenger,” by Alastair Reynolds. Far into the future, Captain Rackamore and his band of space pirates race throughout the Milky Way, searching for treasure from long-gone empires—and stumbling onto enemies along the way. Also available as an e-book on Overdrive.

▪ “Pressed to Death,” by Kirsten Weiss. A mystery with a California wine country backdrop: When Maddie Kosloski is accused of stealing a grape press and the previous owner ends up dead, she’s forced to play detective so she can clear her name.

▪ “The First Mess Cookbook: Vibrant Plant-Based Recipes to Eat Well Through the Seasons,” by Laura Wright. The Saveur Blog Award-winning writer offers more than 100 seasonal recipes that highlight whole foods, including grain pancakes and confetti salad.

It’s National Poetry Month!

▪ “The Opposite House: Poems,” by Claudia Emerson. Reflections on the beauty of things living and inanimate are featured in this collection from the 2006 Pulitzer Prize-winner in poetry.

▪ “O’Nights,” by Cecily Parks. The author’s second book, exploring deep contrasts between today’s modern world and the enduring American wilderness.

▪ “Incorrect Merciful Impulses,” by Camille Rankine. This debut collection examines the pains and joys of race in today’s society, and the traditional themes that bind all women together.

Events

▪ 18th Annual Library Poetry Contest: Take part in a Library tradition and submit your poems from April 1-30 at http://www.fresnolibrarypoetry.org/. Winners will be announced on May 20. Only one poem per person will be considered for the contest. You must be a Fresno County resident to participate. If you are younger than 13, your parent must complete and submit the entry form for you. Details: 559-600-6174.

▪ Raymond to Yosemite: Zelda Dubel, author, historian and genealogist, will discuss this historic stage line to the national park and Cedarbrook Inn on the route, which she once owned. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6230.

▪ Poetry Workshop with the Fresno Women’s Reading Series: Find new ways to appreciate poetry by reviewing published work, examining elements of literary craft and writing your own poems. No workshop experience or previously-written poems necessary! 2-3 p.m. Saturday. April 15, at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.

This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.

