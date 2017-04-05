Check out a book for National Poetry Month

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Black Book,” by James Patterson and David Ellis.
▪ “The Zookeeper’s Wife: A War Story,” by Diane Ackerman.
▪ “Old School: Life in the Sane Lane,” by Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein.
▪ “Man Overboard: An Ali Reynolds Novel,” by J.A. Jance.
▪ “16th Seduction,” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro.
New Arrivals
▪ “Revenger,” by Alastair Reynolds. Far into the future, Captain Rackamore and his band of space pirates race throughout the Milky Way, searching for treasure from long-gone empires—and stumbling onto enemies along the way. Also available as an e-book on Overdrive.
▪ “Pressed to Death,” by Kirsten Weiss. A mystery with a California wine country backdrop: When Maddie Kosloski is accused of stealing a grape press and the previous owner ends up dead, she’s forced to play detective so she can clear her name.
▪ “The First Mess Cookbook: Vibrant Plant-Based Recipes to Eat Well Through the Seasons,” by Laura Wright. The Saveur Blog Award-winning writer offers more than 100 seasonal recipes that highlight whole foods, including grain pancakes and confetti salad.
It’s National Poetry Month!
▪ “The Opposite House: Poems,” by Claudia Emerson. Reflections on the beauty of things living and inanimate are featured in this collection from the 2006 Pulitzer Prize-winner in poetry.
▪ “O’Nights,” by Cecily Parks. The author’s second book, exploring deep contrasts between today’s modern world and the enduring American wilderness.
▪ “Incorrect Merciful Impulses,” by Camille Rankine. This debut collection examines the pains and joys of race in today’s society, and the traditional themes that bind all women together.
Events
▪ 18th Annual Library Poetry Contest: Take part in a Library tradition and submit your poems from April 1-30 at http://www.fresnolibrarypoetry.org/. Winners will be announced on May 20. Only one poem per person will be considered for the contest. You must be a Fresno County resident to participate. If you are younger than 13, your parent must complete and submit the entry form for you. Details: 559-600-6174.
▪ Raymond to Yosemite: Zelda Dubel, author, historian and genealogist, will discuss this historic stage line to the national park and Cedarbrook Inn on the route, which she once owned. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-6230.
▪ Poetry Workshop with the Fresno Women’s Reading Series: Find new ways to appreciate poetry by reviewing published work, examining elements of literary craft and writing your own poems. No workshop experience or previously-written poems necessary! 2-3 p.m. Saturday. April 15, at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
