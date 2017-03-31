Jocelyn Brownell of Fresno

Jocelyn Brownell of Fresno talks about $2-a-pack cigarette tax in California.
banderson@fresnobee.com

Religion

Giving Syrian refugees support

Wasan Abu-Baker, a staff member with Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, herself an immigrant years ago from Palestine, talks about giving needed support to recent Syrian refugees, such as Iman Akroum.

Food & Drink

Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

This green pizza was created by food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo at her family’s restaurant, Mama Mia Pizzeria in Fresno. It's topped with homemade pesto, ricotta, spinach, garlic and artichokes and made with a gluten-free crust.

Entertainment Videos