This year, the waterfalls of Yosemite are a special treat

Bigger than a sprout but smaller than a baby green, microgreens have all the nutrition and flavor of a mature plant concentrated into a tiny size. They're a relatively new crop and Ala Goodman of North Fork is one of just a few microgreen growers in the Valley. You can find her plants at the River Park Farmers Market on Tuesdays.
What should you do if you see someone collapse? Students in preschool through first grade at the Valley Crescent School in Clovis learned to call 911, find an AED and perform chest compressions to the tune of the Bee Gee's "Stayin' Alive."
Piemonte's Italian Delicatessen manager Ty Urner explains how the original business opened in 1929 as a small meat market in downtown Fresno and then moved in the mid 1960's to its present location as a fast paced deli in the Tower District.
Karen Crews Hendon, guest curator for Fresno Art Museum’s new exhibition of art from Oaxaca, “The MAW Collection of Contemporary Mexican Art,” talks about a painting by Humberto Batista, Los Pingos (The Trickster).
Pat Wynne, Clovis Botanical Garden vice president, gives an overview of the city’s botanical treasure, updates to the enlarged garden and details the upcoming Spring Into Your Garden event on March 25.
Clovis High School junior and 2017 Student of Promise scholarship recipient Alecsis Tipton, 17, shares how the loss of her mother from a drug overdose brought her closer to God and her family when she was just 12 years old.
2017 Student of Promise scholarship recipient Ramiro Corral Guerrero, 17, a junior at Clovis High School, recalls living in a small northern Mexican village that was overrun by drug cartels and whose school's teachers physically punished the students.
Wasan Abu-Baker, a staff member with Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries, herself an immigrant years ago from Palestine, talks about giving needed support to recent Syrian refugees, such as Iman Akroum.