Transgender Day march and rally is March 31

Transgender rally set for March 31
Trans-E-Motion will conduct the Transgender Day of Visibility march and rally 6 to 8 p.m. March 31 at the Peace Corner of Shaw and Blackstone avenues.
Details: 559-464-5806, trans.e.motion@gmail.com.
Fundraiser to benefit Camp Kesem
Fresno State will hold the “Make the Magic” fundraiser to benefit Camp Kesem 6-9 p.m. April 1 at Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave. The camp hosts a free, week-long summer camp for kids ages 6-16 to support them through and beyond their parents’ cancer. The fundraiser includes a cocktail hour and dinner. Tickets cost $50.
Details: 559-765-1107, donate.kesem.org/events/-/e112467, fresnostate.mtm@campkesem.org.
‘Dancing’ to benefit veterans
Madera Evening Lions presents “Dancing through the Decades” 6-11 p.m. April 8 at Peters Brothers Banquet Hall, 1187 S. Granada Drive in Madera. Tickets cost $40 and include dinner. Proceeds will benefit veterans in the community.
Details: 559-232-4605, 559-706-7326, dancingttdecades@gmail.com.
Railway worker to meet April 1
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 60 will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. April 1 at River Park Bible Church, 7500 Millbrook Ave. William Walpert, labor member of the National Railroad Retirement Trust, will speak. The meeting is open to all railroad members and their members, active and retired.
Meet and adopt a greyhound
The Greyhound Adoption Center will provide information and a chance to meet former racing greyhounds from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 2 at Big Hat Days in Old Town Clovis. The rescue group’s information booth will be on Pollasky Avenue between Third and Fourth streets.
Details: 559-360-3221, www.houndsavers.org.
