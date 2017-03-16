This green pizza from Mama Mia’s is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

Food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo has been around her family’s restaurant in Fresno her whole life. For St. Patrick’s Day, she borrowed the kitchen at Mama Mia’s to create this green pizza, topped with homemade pesto, ricotta and sauteed vegetables. She features this recipe and many others on her blog giannamary.com.
St. Patrick’s Day Pesto Pizza
by Gianna Dinuzzo
Homemade pesto:
1 cup pine nuts
2 cups fresh basil leaves
3 garlic cloves
1/2 lemon, juiced
2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional)
3/4 cup olive oil
Pizza toppings:
Ricotta cheese
Extra virgin olive oil
Pesto
Sautéed garlic, spinach & artichokes
Balsamic reduction
Dollop ricotta cheese on top of your gluten-free crust, then lightly drizzle with olive oil. Bake until golden
While pizza is cooking, combine pine nuts, basil and garlic in a food processor. Then, squeeze in fresh lemon juice and add nutritional yeast (if using). Slowly pour in the olive oil, while pulsing until smooth, then set aside.
Remove pizza from oven, then spread the pesto on top. Top with sautéed garlic, spinach & artichokes. Drizzle pizza with balsamic reduction.
