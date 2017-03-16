Living

March 16, 2017 4:59 PM

This green pizza from Mama Mia’s is perfect for St. Patrick’s Day

Fresno Bee Staff

Food blogger Gianna Dinuzzo has been around her family’s restaurant in Fresno her whole life. For St. Patrick’s Day, she borrowed the kitchen at Mama Mia’s to create this green pizza, topped with homemade pesto, ricotta and sauteed vegetables. She features this recipe and many others on her blog giannamary.com.

St. Patrick’s Day Pesto Pizza

by Gianna Dinuzzo

Homemade pesto:

1 cup pine nuts

2 cups fresh basil leaves

3 garlic cloves

1/2 lemon, juiced

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional)

3/4 cup olive oil

Pizza toppings:

Ricotta cheese

Extra virgin olive oil

Pesto

Sautéed garlic, spinach & artichokes

Balsamic reduction

Dollop ricotta cheese on top of your gluten-free crust, then lightly drizzle with olive oil. Bake until golden

While pizza is cooking, combine pine nuts, basil and garlic in a food processor. Then, squeeze in fresh lemon juice and add nutritional yeast (if using). Slowly pour in the olive oil, while pulsing until smooth, then set aside.

Remove pizza from oven, then spread the pesto on top. Top with sautéed garlic, spinach & artichokes. Drizzle pizza with balsamic reduction.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Green pizza for St. Patrick's Day

View more video

Entertainment Videos