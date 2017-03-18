Around the Valley includes Reagan Dinner

GOP’s Reagan Dinner March 30
The Fresno County Republican Party will hold the Lincoln Reagan Dinner at 5:30 p.m. March 30 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St. in Clovis. Special guest is J. Christian Adams, running for Department of Justice attorney in the voter rights section and Fox News contributor. Tickets cost $100.
Details: 559-225-2566, www.fresnogop.org.
Recycle, win Grizzlies tickets
St. Anthony’s School is partnering with the Fresno Grizzlies and ERI to hold an e-waste recycling event 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 19 at the school, 2680 N. Maroa Ave. The first 200 cars to drop off a TV, computer or monitor will receive a voucher for two field level reserve tickets to a Grizzlies home game during the opening weekend, April 6-10.
Democratic Women to meet
The Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club will meeting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 27 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. The guest speaker is Reza Nekumanesh, the director of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, and the topic of his presentation is social justice. Tickets cost $20, $25 after March 22 and include lunch. Cost for the program only is $5.
Details: 559-275-1112.
MOMS plan museum fundraiser
MOMS Club of Fresno North is holding the annual fundraiser “A Night at the Museum” 5 to 8 p.m. March 25 at The Discovery Center, 1944 N. Winery Ave. The Cirque du Soleil-themed event includes acrobats, exotic animals, silent auctions, food and cocktails. Proceeds will benefit the renovation and expansion of the children’s museum. Tickets cost $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers.
Details: http://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-at-the-museum-tickets-31482276336.
Around the Valley lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at http://fresnobee.eventsabout.com/. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6330.
Comments