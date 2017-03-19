Swallows return to Capistrano, and to the library

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Shack: A Novel,” by William P. Young.
▪ “A Man Called Ove: A Novel,” by Fredrik Backman.
▪ “Heatbreak Hotel,” by Jonathan Kellerman.
▪ “Echoes in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
▪ “Exit West: A Novel,” by Mohsin Hamid.
New Arrivals
▪ “Ill Will: A Novel,” by Dan Chaon. Dustin Tillman testified against his foster brother for murdering their family. When the conviction is overturned many years later, he’s forced to confront his memory’s reliability—and awful questions about his own possible guilt.
▪ “The Upward Spiral: Using Neuroscience to Reverse the Course of Depression, One Small Change at a Time,” by Alex Korb. This practical handbook shows you how to use sunlight, muscle control, biofeedback and other techniques to beat the blues.
▪ “The Fortunate Ones: A Novel,” by Ellen Umansky. The story of two women, one brought up in pre-World War II Vienna and the other in modern Los Angeles, whose age differences dissolve over their shared love for an heirloom painting.
The Swallows Return to Capistrano
▪ “Discovering Mission San Juan Capistrano,” by Jeannette Buckley. A history of the famous mission complex – its creation, downfall and restoration—told for younger readers.
▪ “California’s Gold,” by Huell Howser. Travel via armchair with the well-known PBS host as he visits San Juan Capistrano (https://blogs.chapman.edu/huell-howser-archives/2008/09/30/san-juan-capistrano-road-trip-with-huell-howser-145/) and explores the legend of the swallows (https://blogs.chapman.edu/huell-howser-archives/2000/01/08/swallows-californias-gold-2003/).
▪ “The Song of the Swallows,” by Leo Politi. The famous children’s book author, a native of Fresno, tells the swallows story in his own inimitable way. This enchanting tale won the 1950 Caldecott Medal for best illustrated children’s book.
Events
▪ Pipe on the Hob – An Irish Celebration: Get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit with this concert of Irish and Celtic-themed music. 7-8 p.m. Monday at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-600-3135.
▪ Author Talk: Join us for a presentation by the Pura Belpré Award-winning author Guadalupe Garcia McCall. Her highly-acclaimed young adult titles include “Under the Mesquite,” “Summer of the Mariposas” and her newest book, “Shame the Stars.” 4-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ St. Patrick’s Day Celebration: Enjoy the Celtic Motion Dance Ensemble, which spreads its special blend of Irish cheer throughout the central San Joaquin Valley. 12:30-1 p.m. Saturday at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
