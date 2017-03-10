Pets for Adoption, Saturday, March 11

CCSPCA: Meet Lucy A002573! Lucy is an adult, female, sable and white, domesticated rabbit. Lucy is an absolute sweetheart and loves being around people. She's adventurous and isn't afraid to take on the world. After days filled with fun and adventures she loves to cuddle with her loved ones. Lucy patiently waits for the right family to come by and finally give her a loving forever home. Lucy is available for adoption at 10am 3/12/17 at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM.
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Wallace and Gromit are a great little team of now 8 month olds! They love playtime, especially one that includes each other and their favorite fuzzy spring ball toys! They got along well with all the kittens in their foster home and they have been around other cats and dogs. They appreciate attention and affection and will let you know when they have had enough playtime and are ready for some petting and ear scratches! These happy, easy-going guys will be a delight in a loving forever home, especially if adopted together! You can come in and meet Wallace and Gromit at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
FRESNO HUMANE ANIMAL SERVICES: Cuddles (A34588536) is a cuddly, chubby Bully girl approximately 5-6 years of age. She is uber chill and would make an amazing travel companion! She allows dogs to share her space with minimal complaining but is super people oriented. She begs for love and is great in the crate and car. She is quiet and a perfect companion for a computer nerd or gamer. She will lay next to you all day and only get up to potty and snack. It is recommended that you walk her regularly to elongate her lifespan as overweight dogs can have complications. Help her while helping yourself meet your workout goals! Win, win and you save a life! Large breed dogs are FREE to adopt right now from Fresno Humane located at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. To view more adorable adoptables visit www.fresnohumane.org.
