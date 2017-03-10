Around the Valley for Saturday, March 11

Scholarship program applications open
Helping One Woman is accepting applications for its scholarship program through April 10. The scholarship is open to all past recipients and their immediate family members.
Details: 559-285-3397, howscholarship@gmail.com.
Foster program to hold info sessions
Court Appointed Special Advocates for foster children will hold an information session on how to become a volunteer at 6:15 p.m. April 5 and 9 a.m. April 8 at CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 1252 Fulton Mall.
Details: 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org.
Audubon Society seeks volunteers
Fresno Audubon Society is seeking volunteers for its 50th anniversary celebration April 1. Set up will begin at 2:30 p.m. and includes setting up chairs and tables, decorations, assisting with auction and other duties.
Details: 559-435-9374, jackiefolsom@comcast.net.
Camp Kesem plans fundraiser
Camp Kesem at Fresno State will conduct the second annual Make the Magic fundraiser at 6 p.m. April 1 at Fort Washington Country Club, 10272 N. Millbrook Ave. The program supports local children dealing with their parent’s cancer. Tickets cost $50 and include cocktail hour and dinner.
Details: donate.kesem.org/events/-/e112467, fresnostate.mtm@campkesem.org.
Correction
The name of Steve Bandau was misspelled in last week’s Fresno Bee. Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at noon March 23 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Guest speaker will be Steve Brandau, Fresno City Councilman on “Local Effects of Trump Policies.” The luncheon costs $20. Registration deadline March 16.
Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml.
