March 3, 2017 11:06 AM

Around the Valley, Saturday, March 4

The Fresno Bee

Fresno County GOP women to meet

Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at noon March 23 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Guest speaker will be Steve Brandan, Fresno City Councilman on “Local Effects of Trump Policies.” The luncheon costs $20. Registration deadline March 16.

Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml .

