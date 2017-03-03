Around the Valley, Saturday, March 4

Fresno County GOP women to meet
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at noon March 23 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Guest speaker will be Steve Brandan, Fresno City Councilman on “Local Effects of Trump Policies.” The luncheon costs $20. Registration deadline March 16.
Details: 559-292-5414, www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml .
Around the Valley lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at http://fresnobee.eventsabout.com/. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6330.
Comments