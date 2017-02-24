Pets for Adoption for Saturday, Feb. 25

CCSPCA: Introducing Taylor A007536! Taylor is a 1 year old, female, dilute calico, Domestic Shorthair. Taylor is a sweet kitty that loves to relax! Her favorite thing to do is sit in the laps of her loved ones and get all of the affection she can get! Taylor is available for adoption after 10AM on 2/26/17 at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Bunny-soft, snowy white, and pink-eared, snuggle bugs, Max and Ruby are 9 months old. Ruby the beauty with eyes the color of a crystal blue sky, and Max a little bit clownish, a little bit rascally, and irresistibly affectionate! They are just like the famous book and cartoon bunnies, Max and Ruby! They get along great with all the other kitties in their foster home and lounge around in sunny windows and in the cat tree when they aren't romping, exploring, and making up little adventures. We would love to see this bonded brother and sister adopted together. Could precious Ruby be the new jewel in your loving forever home? One-of-a-kind Max would be certain to double or even triple the fun and love! You can come in and meet Max and Ruby at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday 10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
Comments