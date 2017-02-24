Around the Valley for Saturday, Feb. 25

Meetings on foster children coming
Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold an information session on how to become an advocate for foster children at 9 a.m. March 4 and 6:15 p.m. March 8 at CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 1252 Fulton Mall.
Details: 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org.
Oakhurst Democratic Club to meet
The Oakhurst Democratic Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 4 at Denny’s, 40650 Highway 41. David Lopez and Ralph Capone, of the Marine Corps League – Griswold Mountain Detachment #1121, will discuss various community efforts of the organization.
Details: 559-641-6617, http://yosemitedems.net/.
Around the Valley lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at http://fresnobee.eventsabout.com/. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6330.
Comments