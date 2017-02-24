Living

February 24, 2017 12:37 PM

Around the Valley for Saturday, Feb. 25

The Fresno Bee

Meetings on foster children coming

Court Appointed Special Advocates will hold an information session on how to become an advocate for foster children at 9 a.m. March 4 and 6:15 p.m. March 8 at CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties, 1252 Fulton Mall.

Details: 559-244-6485, casa@casafresno.org.

Oakhurst Democratic Club to meet

The Oakhurst Democratic Club will meet at 8:30 a.m. March 4 at Denny’s, 40650 Highway 41. David Lopez and Ralph Capone, of the Marine Corps League – Griswold Mountain Detachment #1121, will discuss various community efforts of the organization.

Details: 559-641-6617, http://yosemitedems.net/.

Around the Valley lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements. Submit information to calendars@fresnobee.com. You can also submit event information at http://fresnobee.eventsabout.com/. If you need assistance, call 559-441-6330.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Natalie Fugere's fun gift idea turns into thriving business, The Painted Press

View more video

Entertainment Videos