‘Hidden Figures’ still tops Most Requested Books

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians who Helped Win the Space Race,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
▪ “My Husband’s Wife,” by Jane Corry.
▪ “The Girl Before,” by J.P. Delaney.
▪ “Never, Never,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Echoes in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Clairvoyants,” by Karen Brown. Martha Mary leaves her family homestead hoping to escape from visions of ghosts. Yet, while enjoying her new life away from a troubled past new visions emerge and haunt of a missing young woman. A psychological mystery rooted in both past and present times.
▪ “In the Shadow of Lakecrest,” by Elizabeth Blackwell. Kate Moore goes out of her way to hide her troubled past from her new husband, the heir to a fortune in Chicago. However, soon after the wedding it becomes clear that Kate’s husband has secrets of his own.
▪ “Why Time Flies: A Mostly Scientific Investigation,” by Alan Burdick. The author brilliantly investigates the notion of time as a human construct: how we grasp it, process it, spend it, and more.
Spring Cleaning: Decluttering and Simplifying
▪ “Unstuffed: Decluttering Your Home, Mind, & Soul,” by Ruth Soukup. The author offers personal stories and inspiration to declutter one’s living space as well as the mind and soul. Includes chapters on children, scheduling, paperwork, and guilt.
▪ “The Joy of Less: A Minimalist Guide to Declutter, Organize, and Simplify,” by Francine Jay. A philosophy that less equals more, the book encourages readers to simplify, detach, embrace, and enjoy a life without clutter.
▪ “Soulspace: Transform Your Home, Transform Your Life,” by Xorin Balbes. The author empowers through the knowledge of an eight-stage transformation process to support decluttering and refreshing a surrounding physical space.
Events
▪ Mardi Gras with Friends of the Auberry Library: Enjoy an evening for all ages with live music at the Auberry Library. Costumes are encouraged. Sponsored by the Friends of the Auberry Library. 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Auberry Branch Library. Details: 559-855-8523.
▪ Butterfly Craft for Adults: Come make butterflies out of recycled magazines. 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
▪ Follow the Flume: Native American Life in the Sierra Nevada: Join Carly Tex for a presentation about Native American life in the mountains, part of the Follow the Flume grant project supported by California Humanities. 2-3 p.m. Saturday at the Clovis Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9531.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff. Events are usually free. Visit fresnolibrary.org, or call 559-600-6227 for details.
