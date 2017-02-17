Pets for Adoption for Saturday, Feb. 18

CCSPCA: Meet Sophie A006720! Sophie is a 1 year old, female, brown tabby, Maine Coone. Sophie is a very beautiful kitty! She is a very sweet and calm, and loves to be petted! She especially loves to be brushed, which will come in handy with her hair! This sweet girl is looking for the love and affection she deserves. Sophie is available for adoption after 10AM on 2/19/17 at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10am-5pm, 7 days a week (until 6pm on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
CAT HOUSE ON THE KINGS: Entertaining and lovable Hot Tamale never misses an opportunity to jet across a room, zip up and down a cat tree, chase anything that rolls, and bat anything she finds across the floor! She's a little girl of action and will create adventures to fill the day! She's a super soft girl the color or orange sherbet and every bit as delightful! She'll welcome a quick cuddle and chin scratch, then she's off again inventing more kitten fun! This happy-go-lucky cutie pie will be a charming and lively member of a great forever family. How about an irresistible little Hot Tamale of your very own? You can come in and meet Hot Tamale at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10am-5:00pm and Wednesday10am-6:00pm. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
ANIMAL COMPASSION TEAM: Spanky is a wonderful six year old American Bulldog mix. Spanky is available through Animal Compassion Team 2789 S Orange Ave Fresno. Open Sat-Sun 11-4 559-299-6364 www.animalcompassionteam.com
FRESNO HUMAN ANIMAL SERVICES: Sprite, A34493126 is female Bully mix puppy approximately 10 mos. old. She is bouncy, playful and sweet as pie. Adopt Sprite from Fresno Humane Animal Services at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706 or visit www.fresnohumane.org for more adorable adoptables! Adoption includes spay, microchip, vaccines and parasite prevention regularly $100 but we are running adoption specials throughout the year. Check our FB page for details!
