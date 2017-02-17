AROUND THE VALLEY

Democrats in Action tonight
Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club will hold its Democrats in Action dinner celebration at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Pardini’s, 2257 W. Shaw Ave. The keynote speaker is Kimberly Ellis, executive director of Emerge California. Six Central Valley Democrats will also be recognized: Mary Curry, Nelson Esparza, Elizabeth Grubb, Lee Lor, Elva Rodriguez and Barbara Thomas. Tickets cost $80 or $90 at the door.
Details: secure.actblue.com/contribute/page/fcdwc18thannualdiadinnersaturday02-18-2017
Poker event benefits animals
Poker for Paws will be held at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 18 at Club One Casino, 1033 Van Ness Ave. The event buy-in is $40 and will also include prizes and a raffle drawing. All proceeds benefit The Cat House on the Kings Cat Rescue and Sanctuary.
Details: 559-497-3000, www.cathouseonthekings.com/docs/fundraisers/PokerforPaws2017.jpg
Republican women to meet Thursday
Fresno County & City Republican Women Federated will hold a meeting at noon Feb. 23 at Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave. Tulare County DA Tim Ward will speak on “A Glimpse into Human Trafficking.” The luncheon costs $20.
Details: www.fresnorepublicanwomen.org/register.shtml, 559-292-5414.
‘Crusaders for Cancer’ today
Mega Legends and Valley Children’s Healthcare will team up for the “Crusaders for Cancer” fundraiser 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 at River Park, across from Yoshino’s and Edwards Theater. Meet your favorite superheroes and princesses will raising money for the oncology clinic.
Details: 559-796-6342, www.megalegends.com.
Castro to speak to Democratic women
The Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a meeting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at Ramada Inn, 324 W. Shaw Ave. Mary Castro, first lady of Fresno State, will speak on solutions for food security issues facing Fresno State students. The luncheon costs $20 in advance, $25 at the door, or $5 for the program only.
Details: 559-275-1112.
Museum to host fundraiser
Tulare Historical Museum will host “A Night of Wine, Cheese and Chocolate” 6:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the museum, 444 W. Tulare Ave. in Tulare. Tickets cost are $35 and all proceeds will benefit the museum.
Details: 559-686-2074, www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.
School seeks book donations
John Muir Elementary School is currently seeking book donations to expand the library at the school. Call 559-457-3150 for more details.
Reedley to conduct flag lowering
The Reedley Police Department will hold a flag lowering ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 24 to commemorate the sacrifice made by Officer Javier Bejar on Feb. 25, 2010. The flag will remain lowered until March 1.
VFW to celebrate anniversary
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2587 will celebrate 50 years of serving the needs of local veterans and their families Feb. 25. The Golden Anniversary Award Citation is presented to the post in recognition of outstanding service to the community.
Clinic will benefit animals
Fresno Humane Animal Services will hold a low-cost vaccine clinic, 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 21 at Mountain Valley Community Church, 30598 E. Kings Canyon Road in Squaw Valley, for puppies, dogs, cats and kittens (six weeks and older) to get shots, microchips, cat vaccines and rattlesnake vaccines. Prices for the services vary.
Details: 559-600-7387,www.fresnohumane.org/events-vaccine.
