Marking 75 years since internment

Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Girl Before: A Novel,” by J P Delaney.
▪ “Never Never,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
▪ “Echoes in Death,” by J.D. Robb.
▪ “Right Behind You: A Novel,” by Lisa Gardner.
New Arrivals
▪ “The Man Who Never Stopped Sleeping,” by Aharon Appelfeld. Erwin, a 16-year-old Jewish Ukranian refugee, slumbers through the end of World War II and begins to awake as he helps to build the new state of Israel.
▪ “Hello Glow,” by Stephanie Gerber. Frustrated by the high cost of spa cosmetics and treatments? Learn how to make your own, organically-sound, budget-priced skin creams, mud packs, bath oils and body wraps.
▪ “The Skill of Our Hands,” by Steven Brust and Skyler White. The Incrementalists are a secret society of 200 people that have changed history’s course for 40,000 years. When one of them gets killed, a jagged chasm of murder and mayhem rips open.
The Japanese-American Internment – 75 Years Later
▪ “The Japanese Lover: A Novel,” by Isabel Allende. The decades-long romance of Polish girl Alma Belasco and Japanese American boy Ichimei Fukuda blossoms, despite their enforced wartime separation and the prejudices of midcentury America.
▪ “Dust of Eden,” by Mariko Nagai. In this novel for younger readers, poetry and letters are used to re-create the odyssey of a teenage Japanese American girl and her family as they persevere through the World War II relocation camps.
▪ “Infamy: The Shocking Story of the Japanese American Internment in World War II,” by Richard Reeves. The inside story of how the United States abridged citizen rights with little opposition – and this hasty action’s long-term, heartbreaking consequences.
Events
▪ Author Talk: Anne Biggs will discuss her book, “The Swan Garden,” based on the tragic story of Ireland’s Magdalene asylums. Books will be available for purchase and signing. 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gillis Branch Library. Details: 559-225-0140.
▪ Woodward Shakespeare Festival: Join us for a dramatic reading of “Titus Andronicus.” 6:30-8:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Fig Garden Regional Library. Details: 559-600-4071.
▪ Pushing the Limits – Survival: Russ Richardson of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Mountaineering Team will discuss Clive Cussler’s “Arctic Drift,” and show how it relates to his real-life experiences. This program is made possible by a grant from the National Science Foundation. 6-7 p.m. Thursday at the Riverdale Branch Library. Details: 559-867-3381.
