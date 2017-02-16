New stores: Clothing in River Park, comic books, shoes and more

From a clothing store at River Park to a comic and board game store in Clovis, a flurry of new stores are opening or will soon.
Also, some existing places like Fresno-based Boxy Girl and chain shoe store DWS are shaking things up with new products.
Here’s a roundup of what’s happening in the retail world this week.
First, the clothes. Two new shops are opening in the small spaces at River Park that were created by enclosing part of the parking garage.
Robin & Co.
Robin & Co. opened a little over a week ago across the street from Me-n-Ed’s Coney Island Grill.
The store sells women’s, men’s clothing and accessories.
Owner Robin Lopez always loved shopping in Los Angeles for fashions that are little different than what she finds in Fresno, she says. So her store has that flavor.
One day I just took a leap of faith.
Robin Lopez, Robin & Co.
What does that mean? Suede dresses in pink or tan and off the shoulder sheer pink tops. Sweat pants with cut outs similar to the ones you see in jeans are selling out.
There is a even a woman’s “chain shirt” made with metallic thread that looks like a designer got his or her hands on a piece of chain mail armor and updated it for a night out.
A rack of plus-size tops and dresses is for sale and Lopez expects to have more.
Her boyfriend, Jonathan G. Martinez is helping out with the men’s side of things, selling tight jeans and tops that are longer in the back than the front.
Most items range from $10 to $45.
Opening the store is a dream for Lopez, who previously worked as a medical assistant.
“One day I just took a leap of faith,” she says. “If you don’t do your dream, you’re going to regret it.”
She originally opened the shop about six months ago in the M Street Arts Complex before moving.
G.H.N.D
Next door is a jewelry store that is scheduled to open Tuesday, Feb. 21.
G.H.N.D Fashion Goods will carry earrings, necklaces and rings.
“A little bit of everything,” says Nikki Gao, who owns the store with her husband Damon Huang.
And she means it. The pair were hanging Korean style earrings last week and Gao says she’ll carry other pieces inspired by countries around the world.
The name is a combination of their initials.
Legends
Legends Comics & Games now has two locations in the area. The first opened at Fashion Fair in Fresno in 2015. The same people opened a temporary store at Sierra Vista Mall before the holidays.
The store did so well they decided to make it permanent. It’s located in the outdoor section of the mall near the theater (and the Fresno store will stay open).
The store carries a range of products from comic books and Magic: The Gathering cards to pop culture toys and board games.
The store has an extensive display of Funko Pop! vinyl figures, ranging from Sebastian the crab from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to Paul “Jesus” Monroe from “The Walking Dead.”
“They’re both collectible and a child’s toy at the same time,” says co-owner Phil Yep.
The store also has lots of board games, including several themed versions of Monopoly such as Pokemon, Back to the Future and Zelda.
Boxy Girl
Fresno-based Boxy Girl, the maker of clear Lucite stackable jewelry and makeup holders, is adding new products to its line.
The new products are designed to stack on top of the existing four stackable drawers. They include an everything stack that can hold makeup and brushes, brush stacks that have round holders for makeup brushes, jewelry stacks that hold bracelets, rings and necklaces, and lip stacks designed to hold lipsticks and glosses.
The products are for sale at www.boxygirl.com. They cost between $25 and $69 but several are on sale.
DSW
The Fresno DWS shoe store has started selling kids shoes infant, toddler and youth sizes. The company decided to make the change last year after testing it in 20 stores. All 224 stores now carry kids shoes, along with women’s and
DWS is at Blackstone and Nees avenues in the Villaggio shopping center, the same center as HomeGoods.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
