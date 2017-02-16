Everyone in class can see your heart rate at new Orangetheory Fitness

A fitness studio that aims to get your heart rate pumping is coming to Fresno.
Orangetheory Fitness will open its first location in the central San Joaquin Valley early this spring. The studio is under construction now at 773 N. Blackstone Avenue, near Hooters Restaurant.
Orangetheory is the latest in an influx of boutique fitness businesses that are opening in the Valley, including Cyclebar, Ride54 and a second Bar Method location.
Orangetheory combines cardio and strength training in hour-long classes using treadmills, rowing machines that use water for resistance, dumbbells and TRX equipment that works like resistance bands.
What makes it different is the attention paid to heart rate. Participants wear heart monitors around their torso or on their wrists. Their name and their current heart rate appear on a monitor that everyone in the room can see.
It’s very personal. We try our best to learn our members’ names.
Frankie Eszes, Orangetheory
Each class is led by a coach with a microphone and a headset who know each person’s name and eggs them on.
“The whole [theory] behind Orangetheory is getting your heart rate into the orange or red zone for 12 minutes or more,” says Frankie Eszes, studio manager of the Fresno location.
When people reach those zones, they burn more calories for the next 36 to 48 hours, what Orangetheory calls afterburn, she says.
“What’s really cool about the workout is everybody can do it,” Eszes says.
Orangetheory has had people ranging from age 15 to 80, along with people who are trying to lose 100 pounds and athletes. The exercises are modified to fit each person, so one may get their heart rate pumping with fast walking, while another person might be running on the treadmill, she says.
Like most boutique fitness studios, the price is much higher than a standard gym membership. For people who sign up before Orangetheory opens, memberships are $129 a month for unlimited classes. The regular rate is $159 to $189.
Orangetheory employees are signing up members outside their future home in the Universal Park shopping center. They can be reached by calling 559-326-9255.
“We call it a tribe,” she says. “There’s just something about the workout. ... You feel so good.”
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
