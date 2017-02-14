These cute currant tarts come together in four steps

Donna Mott of Ooh De Lolli bakes out of a vintage kitchen in downtown Fresno that’s perfect for a vintage recipe like currant tarts.
Her version of this classic needs just five ingredients and a prepared pie crust. Tarts can be made with a number of different fillings, but Zante currants, a type of dried berry, add sweetness to every bite.
Currant Tarts
by Donna Mott
1 egg
2 tablespoons of butter
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of currants
1 tablespoon of vinegar
1 pie crust
Mix egg, butter, sugar, currants and vinegar together. Use a cookie cutter to cut 2-3 inch shells out of a prepared crust.
Pour 1 teaspoon of the mix into each tart shell. Bake for 15 minutes at 375 degrees.
