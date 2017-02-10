3 pets available for adoption this weekend

Gizmo is a 9-year-old male domestic long hair cat with brown tabby and white coloring. He loves to spend his days relaxing and cuddling with his loved ones. Don’t let his age fool you! He loves to play with toys he can chase, especially lasers. Gizmo is available for adoption after 10 a.m. on Sunday at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7 days a week (6 p.m. on Wednesdays) The CCSPCA is at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or x116or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
CCSPCASpecial to The Bee
Howie is a rock star in play group, which means he is a solid play companion with other dogs. He also enjoys the company of humans. What a love machine! Howie is $14 to adopt during our Give Love Adoption Event thru Valentine’s Day at Fresno Humane Animal Services at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno, CA 93706 or visit www.fresnohumane.org for more adorable Adoptables.
Fresno Humane Animal ServicesSpecial to The Bee
Madeline, a 9-month-old Calico, is a doll of a kitten who knows what she likes. Playtimes with other kittens and cats is always fun and happy, but she’s also good at entertaining herself if necessary. She’s good with children. If a little conversation sounds good, this curious and affectionate girl will chime right in! She’s a cuddler, too, so expect her to snuggles. Meet beautiful, talkative, companionable little Madeline at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
Cat House on the KingsSpecial to The Bee
