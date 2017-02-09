Community calendar Feb. 12-18

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families meeting
Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center, 7300 N. Fresno St., Fresno, www.adultchildren.org, 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Al-Anon
For families and friends of alcoholics, call 24 hours a day, 559-444-0224, southvalleyalanon.org.
Alcoholics Anonymous
Call 24 hours a day. Alcoholics Anonymous Central Office, 1755 N. Gateway Drive, Suite 102, 559-221-6907, fresnoaa.org, free.
American Legion Post 11 fundraiser breakfast
American Legion Madera Post 11, 17408 Road 26, Madera, 559-674-1235, $7, 7:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Argentine tango in Fresno
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, $10 per person, 5-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Ballet class for seniors with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Ballroom dancing
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-970-8286, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Beginners group dance lesson
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, $60 per month or $10 drop-in, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Beginners yoga class
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/beginnersyoga, $10 per class, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Bingo
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Black History Month program
West Fresno Branch Library, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9277, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Celebrate Recovery
Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced, 209-383-5038, yosemitechurch.com, 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Central California Woodcarvers
1745 N. Cornelia Ave., Fresno, 559-903-4359, 559-288-8861, CCWoodcarving.com, free, 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Children dance classes
Fergie’s Freestyle Dance Studio, 1477 E Shaw Ave, Fresno, 559-908-1002, www.fergiesdancestudio.com/#!class-schedule/c13w1, $64-$180, Sunday, Feb. 12.
Civil Air Patrol – Squadron 112
National Guard Armory, 911 S. Chance Ave., Fresno, www.gocivilairpatrol.com, cadets ages 12-18: 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16; adults: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Co-Dependents Anonymous co-ed meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, www.coda.org, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Co-Dependents Anonymous men’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Co-Dependents Anonymous women’s meeting
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1343 E Barstow Ave, Fresno, 559-224-1947, free, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Creative Dance for Children with Cynthia Merrill
D&J Dance Company, 1477 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 110, Fresno, 559-222-2042, dandjdancecompany.com, $144, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Dave Pillow & Bobby Seals
American Legion Post 509, 3509 N. First St., Fresno, 559-224-0522, $8, 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Debtors Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-478-7929, www.dafresno.org, 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Divorce Options Workshop
Ramada Inn, 324 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-226-4420, www.divorcefresno.com, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Dollhouse miniatures club
Hobbytown USA, 102 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-907-6051, 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous
Community United Church of Christ, 5550 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 800-600-6028, www.foodaddicts.org, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Free Yoga
Betty Rodriguez Regional Library, 3040 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-600-9245, free, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Fresno Chess Club
Carl’s Jr. Green Burrito, 3820 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, www.fresnochessclub.org, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, and Friday, Feb. 17.
Fresno County Genealogical Society Meeting
Woodward Park Regional Library, 944 E. Perrin Ave., Fresno, 559-600-6230, www.fresnogenealogy.org, free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Fresno Dixieland Festival
DoubleTree Fresno & Convention Center, 2233 Ventura Street, Fresno, 209-534-1924, www.fresnodixie.com, price varies, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.
Fresno Numismatic Society
Las Palmas Masonic Center, 2992 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, www.fresnocoinclub.com, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Gentle yoga/chakra balancing meditation
Unity of Fresno, 315 W. Shields Ave., Fresno, 559-449-1534, donation, 12:15-1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Thursday, Feb. 16, and Friday, Feb. 18; 6-7:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Hearts On Fire – Fresno’s only rock ’n’ roll choir
The Voice Shop Music Academy, 1296 N. Wishon Ave., Fresno, 559-222-7564, www.thevoiceshop.com/hearts-on-fire, free, 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Home Buying 101: Ask the Experts
Granville’s La Ventana Model Center, 5651 N. Tisha Ave., Fresno, 559-440-8397, www.gvhomes.com/home-buying-seminar, free, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Introduction to tai chi
Tai Chi for Every Body – Fresno, 4832 N. First Ave, Fresno, 559-903-5658, taichiforeverybody.org, $25, 11 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday, Feb. 13-16, and Saturday, Feb. 18.
Learn to dance
Ballroom for Beginners, 3031 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, 559-367-9757, www.ballroomforbeginners.com, $50 per month, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Man to Man Prostate Cancer Support Group
California Cancer Center, 7257 N. Fresno St, Fresno, 559-447-4050, free, 6:30-10:30 Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Medicare Made Simple
Guardian Select Insurance, 423 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 107, Fresno, 559-221-9999, guardianselectinsurance.com, free, 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Morning meditation
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St. Ste. 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/meditation, $5, 7-7:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
NAMI Fresno adult support group meeting
Trinity Lutheran Church, 3973 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, 559-224-2469, www.namifresno.org, free, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Nar-Anon for family and friends of addicts
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, noon Monday, Feb. 13; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Friday, Feb. 17.
Nar-Anon for friends and family of addicts – newcomer meeting
Hope Lutheran Church, 364 E. Barstow Ave., Fresno, 559-797-1656, www.naranoncentralvalley.org, free, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Quantified Self Fresno
Bitwise South Stadium, 700 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, www.meetup.com/QuantifiedSelfFresno, free, 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Salsa dance
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, www.fresnodancestudio65.com, 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Thursday, Feb. 16.
Salsa Tuesdays
The Cellar Door, 101 W. Main St., Visalia, 559-636-9463, www.cellardoor101.com, $5, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Sexaholics Anonymous
Southpoint Church, 5391 E. Tulare Ave., Fresno, 559-221-4544, www.safresno.org, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Square dance beginning classes
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 2435 N. Thesta St., Fresno, 559-297-2600, $5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Sweetheart Luncheon
Visalia Senior Citizen Center, 310 N. Locust St., Visalia, 559-713-4365, www.liveandplayvisalia.com, $4 per meal 55 and older, $5 per meal guests under 55 or take-out meals, noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Tai chi in a chair
Call for details, 559-906-0703, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, and Thursday, Feb. 16.
Toddler yoga, for ages 2-5
Visalia Branch Library, 200 W. Oak Ave., Visalia, 559-713-2731, 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meetings
New Heights Church, 6385 N. Fresno St., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13.
Grace United Methodist Church, 3362 E. Balch Ave., Fresno, 800-932-8677, www.tops.org, 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Twist & Shout, for people with Parkinson’s disease
Studio 65, 2965 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, 559-240-3200, $5, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Two-for Tuesday: Beginners yoga class
Fulton Yoga Collective, 1612 Fulton St., Suite 103, Fresno, 559-921-9642, fultonyogacollective.com/fyc-classes/two-for-tuesdays, $10 for two tickets, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
U.S. citizenship informational session
Sanger Branch Library, 1812 Seventh St., Sanger, 559-875-2435, www.fresnolibrary.org, free, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Valentine’s Bunco
North Fork Recreation Center, 33507 Road 230, North Fork, 559-877-2115, 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Veterans to Law School Forum
Clovis Veterans Memorial District, 808 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-323-2100, www.sjcl.edu/index.php/prospective-students/forums/veteran-s-to-law-school-panel, free, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16.
Western Heritage Club of Fresno
Toledo’s Restaurant & Banquet Room, 367 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-323-8282, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
What’s Up With Water: Tehipite Chapter Sierra Club general meeting
UC Merced Center, Fresno, 550 E. Shaw Ave., Fresno, 559-298-5272, sierraclub.org/tehipite, free, 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
Yoga at the Rec
Clovis Area Recreation Center, 3495 Clovis Ave., Clovis, 559-324-2780, $3, 10-11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
Yoga for adults
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 5:15-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Yoga for seniors (50 and older)
Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, 559-324-2750, $3, 1:45-3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15.
