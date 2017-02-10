‘The Girl Before’ tops most-requested book list in Fresno County

The Fresno County Library’s Bookshelf column shares suggestions for books, music, and other items, and provides information about library programs.
Top 5 Most Requested Books
▪ “The Girl Before: A Novel,” by JP Delaney.
▪ “Never Never,” by James Patterson.
▪ “Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race,” by Margot Lee Shetterly.
▪ “Right Behind You: A Novel,” by Lisa Gardner.
▪ “My Husband’s Wife,” by Jane Corry.
New Arrivals
“Fever in the Dark,” by Ellen Hart. Fiona and Annie are excited when their video marriage proposal becomes a YouTube hit – but then it begins bringing unwelcome attention, and PI Jane Lawless steps in to find who’s creating the trouble.
“Three Years with the Rat,” by Jay Hosking. Fantasy, reality, and ultimate truth blur together as a man searches for his adored older sister.
“The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, and the Birth of American Empire,” by Stephen Kinzer. A look back at the late 19th century, when many believed the United States needed to export democracy around the world – and many were equally sure it was a bad idea.
It’s Black History Month
“Stella by Starlight,” by Sharon M. Draper. Growing up in 1932 North Carolina, 11-year-old Stella becomes an eyewitness to her African American community’s tremendous struggles – and the birth of the modern civil rights movement.
“The Sisters are Alright: Changing the Broken Narrative of Black Women in America,” by Tamara Winfrey Harris. Contrary to many public perceptions, the author shows how African American women are succeeding in contemporary life, with high employment levels and more than a million of them operating self-owned businesses.
“Driving the King: A Novel,” by Ravi Howard. After Nat Weary protects legendary musician Nat King Cole from an assault, he isn’t hailed as a hero – and lands in prison instead. But the experience forms an amazing bond between the men with the same first name.
Events
▪ Pixel Art: Come join us to make these colorful designs in the library’s innovation lab. 4-6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Betty Rodriguez Regional Library. Details: 559-600-9245.
▪ Learn to Crochet and Knit: Do you want to learn or teach crocheting or knitting? Do you need a place to finish up a project? If so, this class is for you. 10:25-11:35 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Caruthers Branch Library. Details: 559-864-8766.
▪ Signed Stories: See the magic of stories told in American Sign Language and translated into spoken words. All children, and families of all abilities, are welcome. 2-3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Woodward Park Regional Library. Details: 559-6000-3135.
This is a weekly column written by the Fresno County Public Library staff.
