Nonprofit news from around the Valley

Granville donation
Granville Home’s Home of Home donated $149,530.50 to Community Food Bank for its programs and services. The donation equals 1,046,714 meals for needy residents in the community.
Visalia Chamber nominations
Visalia Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 64th Annual Awards Celebration in the following categories: Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Young Professionals of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Small Business of the Year, Medium Business of the Year and Large Business of the Year. Deadlines for nominations is March 1 and the ceremony will be held June 8 at the Visalia Convention Center.
Details: 559-734-5876,www.visaliachamber.org/annual-awards.
Maddy Institute fellowships
The Maddy Institute will award two $56,000 fellowships to Valley students who are accepted into a national ranked, qualified graduate program in the fall of 2017. The Wonderful Public Service Graduate Fellowship program helps students obtain an advanced degree from a top graduate program, return home, and apply what they have learned to help make the community a better place. Applications must be postmarked, delivered, emailed or faxed by 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
For eligibility details and more information: www.maddyinstitute.com.
Special Fresno Humane program
The Fresno Humane Animal Services is holding the annual “Give Love” adoption campaign through Feb. 14. Adoptions are $14 or less and include spay/neuter, vaccines, microchip and parasite prevention.
Details: 559-600-7387.
Resource Family Approval orientation
Tulare County Resource Family Approval holds orientation 6-9 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays at the Professional Development Center, 4034 W. Noble Ave. Orientation is for prospective resource families who will provide shelter to children who have been removed from their home because of abuse, neglect or abandonment.
To find out the requirements or for more details: 559-623-0581.
Around the Valley lists events, meetings and announcements for local nonprofit agencies and community groups, including class reunions and donation announcements.
