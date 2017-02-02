3 pets available for adoption this weekend

Mary is an awesome friendly terrier mix full of love and enthusiasm. She is available through Animal Compassion Team 2789 S Orange Ave Fresno. Open Sat-Sun 11-6 Call 559-299-6364 or www.animalcompassionteam.com
Animal Compassion TeamSpecial to the Bee
Lacey is a 2 month old, female, brown and white, Labrador Retriever blend. This pup is a load of fun! Lacey loves to play tag and getting attention. Lacey is available for adoption after 10 a.m. Feb. 5at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7 days a week (6 p.m. on Wednesdays) The CCSPCA is at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or x116 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
Sociable little fluff bug Tiffany, a 10-month-old Bombay, was abandoned with her litter mates in a box on a doorstep in Fowler. Fortunately the doorstep belonged to a caring person who made sure they were placed in safe hands. In loving foster care this little black and smoke jewel has filled the days chasing and wrestling her siblings, batting crinkly balls and exploring empty boxes. She is good with the bigger cats, little dog, big dog, and older kids. Cats 7 months and older are just $35. You can meet Tiffany at the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open daily10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
The Cat House on the KingsSpecial to The Bee
