A clear case for neutral decor

Beige doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, neutral color palettes can create the perfect foundation for a bold color palette. One of the reasons why neutral is so appealing is the colors blend well with other colors. Like a blank canvas, working with a neutral color palette will allow you to build a color story.
When working with a neutral color palette, here are some Design Recipes tips:
▪ Go beyond white and beige. There are numerous neutral colors including chocolate brown, black and charcoal.
▪ Select accent colors that create a sharp contrast. Pairing a bright, bold color with a neutral color can be powerful.
▪ Don’t be afraid to use black. Black is elegant and can add a sense of luxury.
▪ Integrate a neutral color palette into your largest pieces such as sofas and large upholstery items. This will allow you to get the maximum mileage out of your purchases.
▪ Experiment with a monochromatic color palette. Using tints, tones and shades of the same color can be not only soothing, but also modern and sleek.
▪ Don’t be afraid to mix finishes and materials. You can incorporate neutrals into your space through your use of fabrics and finishes.
▪ Try metallics. Silver, gold, brass and even platinum are not only appealing neutrals, but they can also add a bit of glam.
▪ Consider wood. Wood can add an interesting and rustic texture to a space.
▪ Incorporate neutral accessories and accents. This can be a wonderful way to add exciting pieces to a space that won’t compete with the rest of your decor.
▪ Don’t be afraid to mix and match neutral colors in one space, for example a color palette of black, white and beige.
Cathy Hobbs, based in New York City, is an Emmy Award-winning television host and a nationally known interior design and home staging expert with offices in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. Contact her at info@cathyhobbs.com mailto:info@cathyhobbs.com or visit her website at www.cathyhobbs.com http://www.cathyhobbs.com.
Comments