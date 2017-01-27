3 pets up for adoption on Saturday in Fresno

Bunny is a Bully Mix with Great Dane Ears. She is a sweetheart – an amazing dog in a petite package. Bunny is available for adoption at Petsmart RiverPark 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. She is only $17 dollars to adopt due to her residing in the shelter for over 17 days. Hurry, this adoption special only last until Feb 1. To see more adorable adoptables visit Fresno Humane at 760 W. Nielsen Ave. Fresno CA 93706 or www.fresnohumane.org.
Fresno Humane
With her extraordinary coat of dramatic stripes and spots, beautiful little 8-month-old Thelma is a stunner. She’s also sweet and affectionate and loves people. She does appreciate a little extra time to check things out before she jumps into play times or hops into a lap. She gets along fine with the kittens, cats, and kids in her foster home. If you have a bit of string to dangle for her, she will be your friend for life! You can come in and meet Thelma the Cat House on the Kings Adoption Center inside Petco at 4144 N. Blackstone at Ashlan in Fresno. You will be required to fill out an adoption application online at www.cathouseonthekings.com. The adoption center at Petco is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday. Call (559) 222-0228 for more information. The adoption center has a computer for you to use for filling in an application.
Picasa
Ladybug is a 5-month-old female Russian Blue. Her favorite past time is laying down and cuddling with her loved ones. But she also loves to play with bright colored toys that she can chase. Ladybug is a sweet, playful kitty. She is available for adoption after 10 a.m. Saturday at our CCSPCA Adoption Center. Animal Center hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 7 days a week (until 6 p.m. on Wednesdays). The CCSPCA is located at 103 S. Hughes Ave. Fresno, CA 93706. For questions, please call (559) 233-7722 x 119 or email Adoptions@CCSPCA.COM
